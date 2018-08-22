VIDEO: Huge pyrocumulus cloud of smoke over Burns Lake

Poor air quality issued in many parts of B.C.

Pilot Zsolt Timar-Geng captured the scale of smoke with video of a huge pyrocumulus cloud over Burns Lake.

Smoke from wildfires in the RDBN have blanketed small community towns with hazy conditions and low visibility in some areas.

The highway toward Fort St. James yesterday had low visibility and there was zero visibility in parts of Vanderhoof today.

Poor air quality warnings have been issued for many areas across British Columbia.

Timar-Geng’s video shows smoke and clouds forming over the Burns Lake fire in the far north of British Columbia.

Credit: Zsolt Timar-Geng via Storyful and news.com.au

Previous story
Pipeline protesters rally outside Trudeau cabinet meeting on Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. hiker survives fall from cliff

Just Posted

VIDEO: Huge pyrocumulus cloud of smoke over Burns Lake

Poor air quality issued in many parts of B.C.

Communication gap between EOC’s, Fort St. James

Nak’azdli Chief demands first-hand information and has put a possible rescind order on hold

Crews increasing containment, Shovel Lake fire

The fire hasn’t moved closer to Fort St. James on the east or north sides

Shovel Lake wildfire, highway 27 and pipeline

It’s close to one and reached another

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

B.C. hiker survives fall from cliff

SAR helicopter team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Pipeline protesters rally outside Trudeau cabinet meeting on Vancouver Island

Protesters gather in Nanaimo to speak against prime minister and Trans Mountain pipeline

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A B.C. woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Most Read