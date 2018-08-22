VIDEO: Huge pyrocumulus cloud of smoke over Burns Lake

Poor air quality issued in many parts of B.C.

Pilot Zsolt Timar-Geng captured the scale of smoke with video of a huge pyrocumulus cloud over Burns Lake.

Smoke from wildfires in the RDBN have blanketed small community towns with hazy conditions and low visibility in some areas.

The highway toward Fort St. James yesterday had low visibility and there was zero visibility in parts of Vanderhoof today.

Poor air quality warnings have been issued for many areas across British Columbia.

Timar-Geng’s video shows smoke and clouds forming over the Burns Lake fire in the far north of British Columbia.

Credit: Zsolt Timar-Geng via Storyful and news.com.au