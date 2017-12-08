Human foot with part of leg found on Vancouver Island beach

Sooke RCMP responded to the call at about 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7

Sooke RCMP responded to a call yesterday from a man who found a human foot with part of a leg attached at the beach.

The call came at about 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 along the Jordan River. The man was out walking his dogs when he came across the disembodied foot, which still had a shoe on it.

The body part was seized and the area was searched by police. The investigation has now been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

Sooke RCMP were unable to provide any further details or comments on the case.

