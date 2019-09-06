Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Workers haul boats from the water at the Dartmouth Yacht Club in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Hurricane Dorian has moved off North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and is on a path that would take it into Atlantic Canada on Saturday.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says a hurricane watch is in effect for all of Nova Scotia and tropical storm watches are in effect for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, the Magdalen Islands and western Newfoundland.

The most likely track projection brings Hurricane Dorian south of the Maritimes on Saturday, with the storm pushing through eastern Nova Scotia Saturday night, and then over the eastern Gulf of St. Lawrence or western Newfoundland by Sunday morning.

The forecast is calling for severe winds and torrential rain, with a major impacts for southeastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, western Newfoundland and Quebec’s Lower North Shore.

Large waves are expected for the Atlantic coasts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and for eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, while a storm surge, combined with large waves and pounding surf, may cause flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Newfoundland, and the Magdalen Islands.

READ MORE: ‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Tropical storm force winds of 90 to 110 kilometres per hour are expected Saturday morning over southwestern Nova Scotia and in the afternoon over eastern parts of the province before moving on in the evening to P.E.I., the Magdalen Islands and southwestern Newfoundland.

The highest rainfall amounts — 50 to 100 millimetres — are expected over Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and the Magdalen Islands.

The Canadian Press

