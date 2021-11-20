Traffic backed up into Agassiz this week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. As of Saturday morning, traffic is single-lane alternating east and west of Agassiz. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Traffic backed up into Agassiz this week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. As of Saturday morning, traffic is single-lane alternating east and west of Agassiz. (Adam Louis/Observer)

UPDATE: Hwy 7 closing at 7 p.m. Saturday night

Will reopen again Sunday morning, DriveBC says

Update: 12:19 p.m.

DriveBC stated Highway 7 will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday evening to 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

As this is a dynamic and complex situation, we recommend regularly checking for updates,” DriveBC tweeted late Saturday morning.

______

Conditions along Highway 7 are always changing, but traffic is still flowing as the Lower Mainland fights back against this week’s floods.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 20), Highway 7 west of Agassiz is single-lane, alternating traffic until 7 p.m. Highway 7 form Agassiz to Hope is also open to single-lane, alternating traffic, but travel to Hope is limited to essential travel only.

Major congestion can be expected in both directions.

RELATED: Still no access to Abbotsford via Yarrow, despite what mapping apps indicate: Chilliwack RCMP

The Village of Harrison Hot Springs announced the Miami River Greenway is closed due to high water levels, and East Sector Lands will remain closed until further notice.

Any residents from the evacuated area of Rockwell Drive that needs accommodations through emergency support services are asked to register at ess.gov.bc.ca or email missioness@mission.ca.

RELATED: Water recedes on Hwy 1 between Abbotsford, Hope; geotechnical assessment underway to reopen

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, accommodations are still available at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

Any questions concerning evacuation can be directed to eoc@kentbc.ca.

The District of Kent announced the session is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall.

The debrief is an opportunity for volunteers to share their experiences and what went well. CISM is designed to help prevent post-traumatic stress disorder, which a traumatic event like this could trigger.

Stay connected with The Observer for the latest local flooding information.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizB.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsHarrison Hot SpringsHopeMission

Previous story
Highway 99 reopens to smaller vehicles, essential travel only
Next story
RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

Just Posted

RCMP deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
RCMP arrest 15 more opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline

Members from the Haisla Nation stood in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation as a blockade was cleared earlier today (Nov. 19) by RCMP. (Christian Apostolovski/Black Press Media)
Members of the Haisla Nation walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

Dozens of trucks participated in a rally through the streets of Smithers Nov. 18 to raise awareness of potential impacts of old-growth logging deferrals. (Thom Barker photo)
VIDEO: Bulkley Valley forestry workers rally over concern about old-growth deferrals

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning issued for the Stuart-Nechako region