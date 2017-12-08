ICBC says one car broken into every hour in B.C.

Roughly 10,000 vehicles were broken into throughout the province in 2016

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. says there was roughly 10,000 vehicle break-ins throughout the province last year — that’s one car broken into every hour — and it’s reminding motorists to be vigilant.

In 2016, in the Lower Mainland 8,600 vehicle break-ins were reported to ICBC, 410 on Vancouver Island, 640 in the Southern Interior, and 180 in the North Central region.

Police are reminding motorists to remove valuables from their vehicles, park in secure, well-lit areas, treat their keys as though they were cash, and to use an immobilizer or steering wheel lock.

According to ICBC, older vehicles — those manufactured prior to 2007 — are easier targets for thieves. Since Sept. 1, 2007, all cars, light trucks, vans and SUVs are required to come equipped with anti-theft engine immobilizers.

Items most often stolen from vehicles are smartphones and other devices like tablets, iPods, laptops and GPS, as well as work tools, credit cards and identification, stereo equipment, cash and change, car parts and accessories, garage door openers, sunglasses and keys.

According to police reports, in 2016 thieves favoured targeting Ford F Series pickup trucks, Honda Civic and CRX, Dodge pickup trucks, GMC/Chevrolet pickup trucks, Ford E Series vans, Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee, Acura Integra, Toyota Corolla, Honda CRV and Dodge Caravan.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles
Next story
Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Just Posted

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

Moonlight Madness parade stalled, not stopped

‘Newlands Express’ float wins best in parade

Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles

Story subjects worry that past stories could affect job prospects

Ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest gets 12-year prison sentence

Coach was found guilty of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing

Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Vancouver team traded away defenceman Jordan Subban

Charges laid against three after viral Vancouver Island school fight

Investigation is continuing

Fog cancels flights from Vancouver Island

YVR spokesperson said that passengers should check their flights for delays

Most Read