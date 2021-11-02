Icy morning on Highway 16 leads to travel advisory

Slippery conditions caused by freezing rain had resulted in road closures

Road conditions have improved after freezing rain resulted in slippery conditions east of Vanderhoof early Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, said Vanderhoof RCMP. Highway 16 between Prince George and Vanderhoof has since reopened. (DriveBC image)

A travel advisory remains in place for Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof as freezing rain created dangerous conditions early Tuesday morning, Nov 2.

Highway 16 has since reopened after RCMP in Prince George were advising drivers to avoid travel “unless absolutely necessary”.

“Please drive to conditions, it is now winter,” said maintenance contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge on Facebook.

Classes were cancelled Tuesday morning at the University of Northern BC and College of New Caledonia campuses in Prince George.

Due to the icy road conditions, school bus routes were also cancelled by School District 57.

In Vanderhoof, RCMP Cpl. Jeff Lance, a watch supervisor, said the roads were covered in ice earlier.

“It has since warmed up, and road conditions have improved greatly,” he said, noting there was a couple of significant motor vehicle incidents in Prince George.

“We didn’t have anything locally here until a couple of hours ago, and there was one accident just west of town that has since been dealt with.”

Lance reminds motorists that it’s the time of year when we get the cycle of freeze and thaw on the roads leading to icy and adverse conditions.

“Slow down and leave earlier,” he strongly advises.

