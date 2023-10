Police say the operator of a front-end loader was caught under the rig as it overturned

An industrial accident at the Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver has killed one person. Snow groomers and a closed chairlift are pictured behind two hikers at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Monday, Feb. 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

West Vancouver police say it happened Tuesday (Oct. 3).

They say the operator of a front-end loader was caught under the rig as it overturned.

Details, such as what caused the machine to flip, are still being determined.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police, the coroner and WorkSafeBC, the agency that examines workplace deaths and injuries, are all investigating.

