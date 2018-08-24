Police on scene where a white Astro van is being towed away, 10 kilometres from Boston Bar. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

Police are releasing more details into a suspicious death near Boston Bar.

Investigators have confirmed it was a woman who was found dead just off Highway 1, about 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening, according to a statement by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Friday.

At 7:45 p.m., RCMP received a report of a suspicious occurrence. When they arrived the body of the woman was found, as well as another man who was arrested at the scene.

READ MORE: RCMP probe suspicious death

That man has since been released, police said.

The woman has not yet been identified, but was in her late 20s, police said.

“The priority for our detectives will be to positively identify the female victim and notify her family of her death,” Cpl. Frank Jang said.

A white 1994 Chevrolet Astro van was seized neaer the scene and is believed to be somehow associated to the death.

Cpl. Mike Rail said in a news release Thursday that the death is not believed to have been a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers.

