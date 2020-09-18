Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

When Canada legalized cannabis in 2018, there was so much thought that went into production and logistics that packaging became an afterthought. Until it wasn’t.

Excessive, bulky packaging and plastic containers soon became the most uncool elements that both licensed producers and consumers had to deal with.

As per federal Cannabis Regulations, there are several mandates that licensed producers have to accommodate while packaging and selling cannabis products for the masses.

To continue reading this feature, visit the Canadian Evergreen, a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers.

The minimum age to legally buy, possess, grow and use cannabis within B.C. is 19 years and over. It is a criminal offence to sell cannabis to a young person under the age of 19. Canadian Evergreen is only for adults aged 19 or over.

