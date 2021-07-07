‘It makes me want to weep’: condolences stream in for B.C. child found dead after fire

Police and fire detectives are investigating a house fire in Surrey after a child was found dead. (Aaron Hinks photo) Police and fire detectives are investigating a house fire in Surrey after a child was found dead. (Aaron Hinks photo) Police and fire detectives are investigating a house fire in Surrey after a child was found dead. (Aaron Hinks photo) A child-sized bicycle and basketball rest behind police tape after a house fire in Surrey. Police are investigating after a five-year-old child was found dead. (Aaron Hinks photo) A police officer uses a metal detector at the scene of a Surrey house fire Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo) A Surrey home sits behind police tape after the body of a five-year-old child was found in the burned out home. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Firefighting equipment, rubble and a child-sized bicycle rests on the front lawn of a fire-torn home in Surrey, cordoned off by yellow police tape.

Located across the street and a few doors down from an elementary school, what’s left of the family home on Wednesday depicts a tragic reminder of the violence that occurred there a couple nights prior.

Monday evening, Surrey RCMP were called to the house after a woman was stabbed.

The woman, who was seriously injured, survived the attack and was able to flee the house but her five-year-old child remained inside. The suspect, who was known to the victims, set fire to the house after the stabbing. Police say the suspect then drove to the Port Mann Bridge and jumped off. He is presumed dead.

When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found the body of a five-year-old child.

Firefighters and homicide detectives remained on the scene Wednesday. A forensic identification vehicle was parked beside the house while an officer searched for clues with a metal detector.

Neighbours and people who knew the victim started a makeshift memorial near the corner of the house, in memory of the child who died. A small stuffed teddy bear and giraffe laid at the bottom of a light standard, along with a few bouquets of flowers.

While neighbours declined to provide comment to the Now-Leader, some paused for a moment to absorb what happened.

“It makes me want to weep,” a woman said while standing in front of the destroyed home.

News of the incident prompted readers to share condolences online.

“Oh my goodness, how terribly tragic,” Kathy Hayley Osbak wrote on Facebook. “Condolence to the family and loved ones of this beautiful one… sending prayers.”

In a news release issued Tuesday, Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko described what unfolded as a “heartbreaking” incident.

“We express our condolences to the families involved, and encourage anyone who is struggling with this news to reach out for support from their healthcare provider,” Sturko said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit in the investigation. Surrey Fire Service firefighters were also on scene Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they are in the evidence-gathering phase, and no further information will be provided at this time.



aaron.hinks@surreynowleader.com

