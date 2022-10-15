It’s Election Day in : Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the 2022 municipal election gets underway.

A total of eight candidates chose to run for mayor and the four councillor positions of Fort St. James council.

There are two contenders for mayor. Incumbent mayor Bob Motion is running against Martin Elphee, who has also filed for mayor.

Only two of the current councillors, Jennifer Howell and Brad Miller, filed their papers to run again. They are joined by Corbett Boschman, Judith Friesen, Brenda Gouglas and Kris Nielsen in the race for four seats on the council.

Polls are open in Fort St. James from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Fort St. James Community Centre

190 Stuart Drive

Who you can vote for:

Fort St. James candidates speak out, in their own words

School board candidates speak out, in their own words

Candidates for Regional District Bulkley Nechako, in their own words

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

