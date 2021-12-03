Residents continue to haul out belongings on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

‘It’s just unbelievable’: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tours Princeton

‘I don’t think there are words to describe it’

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General for B.C., was visibly moved in Princeton Friday, Dec. 2 while viewing the effects of the Nov. 14 flood.

“It’s devastating, absolutely devastating. I don’t think there are words to describe it, when you see this,” he told the Spotlight. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s just unbelievable.

Farnworth was touring the town with Boundary Similkameen MLA Roly Russell and Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

While walking on Fenchurch Avenue, one of the hardest-hit areas, the group spoke with a homeowner who has received volunteer help to clean out his bungalow. The man described how the water rushed in the front door, and how his daughter screamed for help.

Farnworth put a hand on the man’s shoulder and told him it would be OK to cry.

So far the province has approved $2.16 million in emergency response to the Town of Princeton, according to director of finance James Graham. Some of that money will pay for the temporary replacement of the Tulameen River dike, and lines under the Tulameen River to provide water service to the north side of town.

