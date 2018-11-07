Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has handed in his resignation.

In a late Wednesday morning tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump thank Sessions for his service and wished him well.

Matthew G. Whitaker, Session’s Chief of Staff, has been appointed as an interim replacement.

….We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

News of the embattled attorney general’s resignation did not come as a surprise, after Trump repeatedly harangued Sessions on Twitter over the Russia investigation and Hilary Clinton’s campaign.

