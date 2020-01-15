Job placement office open in Fort St. James

Several people stood at overpasses along Highway 1 through Hope to show support to a convoy of logging truck drivers from across B.C. who were heading into Vancouver on Sept. 25, 2019. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Job placement offices are opening in northern interior communities hardest hit by mill closures.

In Fort St. James, the office is officially opening today, Jan. 15. Workers will also be able to access information and apply online for the job placement program at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/supports-for-forestry-workers/forestry-worker-job-placement. This website will be updated by Wednesday this week.

The office in Fort St. James is located at 2537 Stones Bay Road and hours of operation are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

Eligible forestry workers will have their needs and goals assessed, and then will be connected to programs or services that match them with other jobs, support or training, stated Melody Wey, communications manager for the ministry of labour, in an email response to the Caledonia Courier.

These programs or services can include upgrading education, special designations, credentials or certifications ranging from trade tickets to driver’s license classifications.

The job placement program is designed to match workers with new opportunities.

Additionally, as part of the assessment, they will be looking at other factors such as worker’s willingness to move to a place where similar job vacancies are available, Wey wrote.

She said hobbies and skills such as carpentry and cooking will also be assessed, where with additional help, the worker can participate in different sectors and trades that are experiencing labour shortages.

These job placement offices are opening in five interior communities hardest hit by mill closures: 100 Mile House, Fort St. James, Fort St. John, Mackenzie and Clearwater.

The offices in 100 Mile House and Fort St. John are open and available to workers.

For more questions about the program or eligibility, Wey recommends calling the toll-free number 1-844-778-2200.

