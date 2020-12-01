MLA John Rustad with Kate Ryan-Lloyd, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly during his swearing-in ceremony. (Submitted photo)

John Rustad officially sworn-in as MLA in virtual ceremony

Official swearing-in took place Friday, Nov.27

As COVID goes, swearing-in ceremonies for MLA’s in B.C. are looking different this year.

John Rustad, has been elected MLA for Nechako Lakes riding for the 5th consecutive term. His official swearing-in ceremony took place virtually Nov. 27.

However, the technical ceremony took place Nov. 26, Rustad said.

“It was kinda surreal. As this is my 5th time doing this, you usually are in the legislature and have your family down there. There is the added weight of the fact that you are working in this historic building. It was so different this year, as it was held virtually. But the sense of pride and honour of representing the people and being sworn-in, is all there,” Rustad said.

Over his next terms, the MLA said he wants to produce four reports including – a ‘path forward’ for the forest sector; renewal of the commitment between property owners, province and the agricultural sector on ALR land; a ‘path forward’ for addressing title for Indigenous people; and taxation reform.

READ MORE: John Rustad re-elected in Nechako Lakes riding

Most Read