Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman was arrested Friday, after a federal judge revoked his house arrest.
The Associated Press is reporting that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Manafort into custody after prosecutors accused Manafort and a longtime associate of witnesses tampering.
BREAKING: Federal judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort ahead of trial, citing recently filed obstruction charges.
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2018
