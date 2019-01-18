Judge to deliver verdict in British sailor’s gang rape case

The alleged gang rape took place at a Halifax-area military base in 2015

A verdict is expected today in the high-profile case of a British sailor accused in an alleged gang rape at a Halifax-area military base.

Darren Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015.

Justice Patrick Duncan was scheduled to deliver his verdict Thursday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, but he set the matter over until today to accommodate “court scheduling issues.”

The complainant testified at Smalley’s trial last fall that she went to sleep next to a sailor, and later awoke face down and naked as at least three men sexually assaulted her.

Smalley did not testify at the judge-only trial.

He was part of a Royal Navy hockey team that was in Halifax to compete in a tournament.

