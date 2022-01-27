Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

Rapid antigen negative, but PM following local public health rules and isolating for five days

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is isolating at home after learning that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister says in a tweet that he learned about the exposure just last night.

He says the result of a rapid antigen test he took was negative, but he is following local public health rules and isolating for five days.

Trudeau says he will be working from home during that stretch.

Several of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers in recent weeks have had to isolate after positive tests, or because they were potentially exposed to the virus.

Trudeau is set to call foreign leaders today and address the Liberal caucus at a virtual retreat.

RELATED: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Canada extends, expands mission to train Ukraine soldiers but won’t arm them
Next story
Survey reveals widening gap between views of double-vaxxed and boosted people

Just Posted

Maria Ayre sends a backhand shot on net during the Northern Capitals game against the Fraser Valley Rush. The game was planned to take place outdoors, but had to be moved indoors in Fort St. James due to high temperatures. (Aman Parhar Photo - Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Cougars, Northern Capitals play in Fort St. James

Brenda Gouglas. (Submitted photo)
Fort St. James resident likes being informed by attending local government meetings

Levi Brewis, of the Mackenize Nordiques finishes just ahead of 100 Mile Nordics’ Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Young Nordics compete in Teck Northern Cup Race

Dozens of signs were held at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 where the body of 33-year-old Carmelita Abraham was recently found. A Quesnel man is facing charges of murder and indignity to human remains. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
VIDEO: ‘No woman should go through this’ — Community gathers to honour murdered woman