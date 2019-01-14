Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Justin Trudeau shuffles federal cabinet

Five ministers and ministers-to-be walked up to Rideau Hall to be sworn in on a frigid Monday morning in Ottawa

Montreal MP David Lametti is becoming Canada’s new justice minister as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffles his cabinet to deal with the sudden departure of Nova Scotia MP Scott Brison.

He’s one of five ministers and ministers-to-be who walked up to Rideau Hall to be sworn in on a frigid Monday morning in Ottawa.

RELATED: Political Ottawa abuzz with speculation about Monday cabinet shuffle

Vancouver’s Jody Wilson-Raybould is moving from the high-profile Justice position to Veterans Affairs, generally considered a more minor portfolio.

Seamus O’Regan, meanwhile, is moving from Veterans Affairs to Indigenous Services.

And Jane Philpott is moving from Indigenous Services to Treasury Board, Brison’s former portfolio and a key economic position at the cabinet table.

Bernadette Jordan takes Nova Scotia’s seat at the cabinet table, becoming minister of rural economic development — a new position on the front bench.

The small shuffle was prompted by Brison’s announcement late last week that he would step down from the cabinet and not run again in the next election.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Study shows black bears need a variety of salmon species to be healthy
Next story
Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today

Just Posted

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Column: Come together for the Wet’suwet’en people

Former elected chief and CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance hopes for peace amongst Wet’suwet’en.

Editorial: see the light

Winter driving can be safer for everyone if we simply turn on head and tail lights

China sentences B.C. man to death in drug smuggling case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Legalization sparks boom in field of marijuana research

Marijuana research was once stigmatized field in Canada

Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today

Three people were killed in the crash and rwenty three people were also injured

1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche accident in southeastern B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Justin Trudeau shuffles federal cabinet

Five ministers and ministers-to-be walked up to Rideau Hall to be sworn in on a frigid Monday morning in Ottawa

Eriksson has 3 points as Canucks thump Panthers 5-1

Vancouver pulls away late to defeat old pal Luongo

Canada helping young Saudi refugee won’t hurt Raif Badawi’s case, wife says

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing her abusive family

Most Read