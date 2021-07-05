Kelowna Mountie resigns before conduct hearing that could’ve seen him fired

Southeast District Const. Chad Vance was scheduled for a conduct hearing next week

A Kelowna-based Mountie with the RCMP’s Southeast District has resigned from the force ahead of a conduct hearing that might‘ve seen him lose his job.

Const. Chad Vance was scheduled for a conduct hearing, an internal process akin to a trial the RCMP initiates when looking to fire an officer, on July 12.

Vance faced seven allegations that he behaved in a manner likely to discredit the force.

In light of his resignation, the RCMP Conduct Board has suspended the hearing.

Vance was previously charged with sexual assault, of which he was found not guilty after prosecutors brought the trial to an early end in February, suggesting the judge acquit Vance. The Crown cited reliability and credibility issues of the case’s only witness, the alleged victim. The judge agreed and discharged Vance.

He also faced another assault charge, but the B.C. Prosecution Service stayed the charge before it went to trial.

