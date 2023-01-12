(Emahlee Cobman/Facebook)

Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche

Emergency services stop along Hwy. 33

Emergency services in Kelowna formed a procession along Highway 33 on Jan. 12, to honour their fallen brethren.

Nelson Const. Wade Tittemore was skiing with co-worker Mathieu Nolet near Kaslo on Jan. 9 when an avalanche struck the pair, killing Tittemore and sending Nolet to hospital.

READ MORE: Nelson police officer dies in avalanche, another critically injured

The two were off-duty at the time.

Kelowna’s police cruisers, fire engines and ambulances briefly stopped on Thursday morning along the highway as Tittemore’s body was transported through Kelowna back to Nelson.

“Kelowna Regional RCMP recognize and feel the loss of serving Nelson Police Officer, Const.Wade Tittemore,” reads a release from the local detachment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tittemore’s family with funeral costs.

READ MORE: Online fundraiser started for Nelson officers caught in avalanche

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheCity of KelownaNelsonPolice

Previous story
Thieves snag $15K of wood from B.C. helicopter logging site
Next story
Researchers consider how to ‘denormalize’ drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide

Just Posted

Shown is Canfor’s closed Vavenby sawmill from 2019. Canfor announced that it will be shutting down the Prince George Pulp and Paper Mill on Jan. 11. (File photo)
Canfor closing major Prince George pulp operation

Haida artist Yahl ‘Aadas (Cori Savard) created the design featured on the 2023 $200 coin in the Royal Canadian Mint’s Celebrating Canada’s Diversity series. (Photo: Royal Canadian Mint’s website)
Haida Gwaii artist’s design featured on Canadian $200 gold coin

View from above of erosion threatening homes on McConnell Crescent in Terrace. (McElhanney/Kitsumkalum Flood Mitigation Plan)
Terrace landslide victims sue city and local developer

Gitxsan hereditary chief Brian Williams, left, RCMP Chief Superintendent Warren Brown, middle, and Gitxsan hereditary chief Norman Moore signing a framework agreement for a community safety plan Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo courtesy the Office of the Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs)
RCMP, Gitxsan hope to avoid trouble when court orders are enforced