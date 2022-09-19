(Submitted/ SFUSD)

Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Carole Garfield suspended for telling a patient about pseudo-science COVID treatments

A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended after contacting a vulnerable client and recommending pseudo-science COVID-19 treatments.

Carole Garfield has agreed to the terms of a consent agreement, signed on Sept. 15, with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives, barring her from the profession for four weeks.

In September 2021, Garfield contacted a vulnerable patient while off duty, the nursing college found.

She used her personal cell phone and email to “provide anti-COVID vaccine information and to recommend alternative pseudo-science modalities,” according to the college.

The consent agreement states that Garfield has voluntarily agreed to a suspension of her nursing registration for four weeks, a limit prohibiting her from being the sole registered nurse on duty for six months and a public reprimand.

Garfield has also agreed to ​remedial education in ethics, boundaries, documentation, privacy and confidentiality, and the professional nursing standards.

The Inquiry Committee for the nursing college said it is satisfied that the terms of Garfield’s suspension and remediation will protect the public.​

