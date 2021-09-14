The Sole Sisters and The Misters Kidney March team with supporter Michelle Buschman (centre) take a walk at Cottonwood Park on Sunday, Sept. 12. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

The Sole Sisters and The Misters Kidney March team with supporter Michelle Buschman (centre) take a walk at Cottonwood Park on Sunday, Sept. 12. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Kidney March hits the streets

The Sole Sisters and The Misters supporting kidney patients and their families

They call themselves The Sole Sisters and The Misters, and they were on a mission as they could recently be seen walking throughout Fort St. James.

On Sunday, Sept. 12 the group consisting of Jana Gainor, Allen Work, Tina Auchstaetter and Kim Repko with supporter Michelle Buschman walked to help raise money and awareness for the leading cause of death in Canada, kidney disease.

From Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, they joined marchers across Canada in Kidney March, walking 10 kilometers each day to reach their 100-kilometer goal.

Repko said her cousin, Tanya Work, from Calgary, had started The Sole Sisters and The Misters team nine marches ago.

“Her mom Faye, my aunt, has had kidney disease for over 45 years and received a kidney from my other aunt, Denise, nearly 20 years ago,” she said.

Denise’s recently widowed husband Allen Work has supported the team and walked with them for the last three years.

As a team, they have raised over $270,000 for the Kidney Foundation that helps kidney patients and their families in the nine years they have participated in Kidney March.

Read More: ‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort St. James

Previous story
Boo, a Golden-area grizzly bear, becomes internet celebrity after viral feeding on Tik Tok
Next story
B.C. couple’s 56-year love connection transcends federal election’s political divide

Just Posted

A photo of work in progress in 2019 on the Coastal Gas Link pipe which is meant to carry natural gas from Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat. (File photo)
Conservative candidate refuses to sign pledge as it may contravene Elections Act

Northern Health and the Ministry of Health are collaborating on programs to attract and retain health care professionals in northern BC. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. offers cash, housing help to tempt health care workers into moving north

The province is embarking on what it calls “the largest hiring push in B.C.’s history” for paramedics in rural and remote locations. (File - Black Press Media)
Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing

The Sole Sisters and The Misters Kidney March team with supporter Michelle Buschman (centre) take a walk at Cottonwood Park on Sunday, Sept. 12. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Kidney March hits the streets