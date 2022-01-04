King tides encroach on Imperial Lane homes in Ucluelet on Jan. 2.

King tides encroach on Imperial Lane homes in Ucluelet on Jan. 2.

King tides surge along Tofino and Ucluelet coastline

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve urges residents and visitors to be CoastSmart

King tides are rising up around Vancouver Island’s West Coast this week, but are expected to calm down by Thursday morning.

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve issued an advisory on Dec. 31 to warn West Coasters of “extreme high tides” for five consecutive days beginning on Sunday and lasting through Wednesday.

“Additional factors contributing to coastal flooding includes; high winds, large waves and storm surges. When combined these events can create coastal flooding causing beaches to flood, and drift logs to float and roll,” the advisory states.

Residents are urged to plan their shoreline activities around the tide charts and to stay alert.

“Be aware and watch the rising tide along your route to ensure that you can safely return the way you came,” it reads. “Respect the ocean’s power and stay off the beaches and drift logs if the tide or swell is high.”

All shoreline users are reminded to never turn their back to the ocean and to always leave space and time to react to sudden surges.

“Observe the conditions closely before you step out onto the beach,” the advisory reads, adding that Park Reserve staff will monitor conditions and some areas could be closed off depending on the severity of flooding seas.

More information on staying safe around local shores can be found at www.coastsmart.ca.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainstorm to make dramatically high water levels in Coal Harbour

READ MORE: Incoming storm prompts extreme wave advisory at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

READ MORE: WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

B.C. Floods 2021beachesEnvironmentTofino,ucluelet

Previous story
B.C. reports 9,332 new COVID cases over New Year’s weekend
Next story
Families of Flight 752 victims to discuss court decision awarding $107M in damages

Just Posted

Delgamuukw (Earl Muldon), right, cuts a cake during a 2017 celebration at Hagwilget Hall of the 20th Anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada Delgamuukw decision. (Taylor Bachrach photo)
Legendary Gitxsan Indigenous rights leader dies at age 85

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. (Interior News file photo)
CN wins right to pursue criminal prosecution of Hazelton blockaders

A snowfall warning has been issued for Fort St James and Vanderhoof, with snow expected to start falling Wednesday, Dec. 29. (Black Press Media)
Multiple weather warnings issued for Vanderhoof, Fort St. James