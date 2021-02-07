Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)

The Kispiox Bridge has reopened to alternating, single-lane light traffic after a snowplow damaged the bridge on Thursday (Feb. 4) morning.

The bridge, which had been closed since the motor vehicle incident, reopened around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a press released from the transportation ministry on Sunday morning.

Driver are being warned to expect delays and that heavier vehicles will not be allowed through. Only passenger vehicles or those weighing less than eight tonnes will be allowed. The bridge remains open to pedestrians but people are asked to be cautious around work crews and equipment as transportation ministry engineers and crews will be working at all hours to repair the crossing.

First responders are on standby to provide emergency services as needed to affected communities, including for residents of the Kispiox Valley who work, shop and access services, including medical services, in the Hazeltons and beyond.

