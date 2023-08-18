Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar now at 2,000 hectares

Evacuation orders and alerts in place; Hwy. 1 closed from Hope to Lytton

The Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar has grown to 2,000 hectares as of early Friday morning (Aug. 18).

The fire, which was discovered on July 8, exploded on Aug. 17, fanned by high winds and continuing hot temperatures which reached 42 C around Lytton earlier in the week.

The fire began in the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD), which declared a state of local emergency in Area “A”. It also issued an evacuation order, and began a tactical evacuation, for properties on the north and south sides of the Nahatlatch River, and at 9 p.m. on Aug. 17 issued an evacuation alert for the communities of Canyon Alpine, Boston Bar, and North Bend.

Video footage shows the destruction of the historic Nahatlatch Forest Fire Lookout near Boston Bar. It was captured by Lyttonnet, the internet service provider in the area.

In the late afternoon of Aug. 17 the fire spread north into the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), which has issued evacuation orders for 42 addressed properties in TNRD Area “I”.

The properties are between the TNRD’s boundary with the FVRD at Falls Creek, north of Boston Bar, and the southern boundary of the Village of Lytton.

Everyone in the areas under evacuation order must leave immediately. To receive Emergency Support Services, residents should self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

Numerous First Nations in the region have issued evacuation orders, while Lytton First Nation is advising its members to pack essential items and be prepared to leave at short notice.

The TNRD has also issued an evacuation alert on behalf of the Village of Lytton, for 216 addressed properties within the village, and an evacuation alert for 34 addressed properties in TNRD Area “I” to the north of Lytton.

Some 90 per cent of the Village of Lytton was destroyed by wildfire on June 30, 2021; that fire also destroyed homes and buildings in TNRD Area “I” and Lytton First Nation.

Highway 1 remains closed between Hope and Lytton in both directions. The next update will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News