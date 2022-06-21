Lack of staffing may cause temporary changes to emergency department in Fort St. James: Northern Health

Northern Health announced on June 15 that Fort St. James and area residents may see temporary changes to emergency department hours at Stuart Lake Hospital due to limited staffing availability.

“In the event staffing cannot be maintained, the emergency department may require temporary diversion to other area hospitals on short notice,” NH said.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care which includes chest pains, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility, NH said.

In the event of diversion at Stuart Lake Hospital, signage will be in placed at the facility informing patients to call 9-1-1 for transport.

Patients who aren’t sure whether their condition would warrant an emergency room visit, or who need health advice can call 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists which is available 24/7.

Alternatively, patients can also call the NH Virtual Clinic at 1-844-645-7811 (daily from 10am to 10pm) to access a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

