Lakes District jobs fair to be held at Vanderhoof Arena April 18

Lakes District Inclusive Job Fair will be held at the Vanderhoof Arena on April 18. (Black Press file photo)

Lakes District Inclusive Job Fair 2023 will be held at the Vanderhoof Arena on April 18, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organized by Work BC, the event will see several organizations and businesses from the region participate in the job fair. Some of the participants include School District 91, BC EHS, Carrier Sekani Family Services, Artemis Gold, Canfor, McDonald’s, Four Rivers Co-op and Sedgman among others.

Interested candidates are encouraged to bring along a resume and come prepared for an interview at the arena.

For more information and details, organizers can be reached at 250-567-5785