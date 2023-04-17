Lakes District Inclusive Job Fair will be held at the Vanderhoof Arena on April 18. (Black Press file photo)

Lakes District Inclusive Job Fair will be held at the Vanderhoof Arena on April 18. (Black Press file photo)

Lakes District jobs fair to be held at Vanderhoof Arena April 18

Lakes District Inclusive Job Fair 2023 will be held at the Vanderhoof Arena on April 18, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organized by Work BC, the event will see several organizations and businesses from the region participate in the job fair. Some of the participants include School District 91, BC EHS, Carrier Sekani Family Services, Artemis Gold, Canfor, McDonald’s, Four Rivers Co-op and Sedgman among others.

Interested candidates are encouraged to bring along a resume and come prepared for an interview at the arena.

For more information and details, organizers can be reached at 250-567-5785

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Senior staff member of Fraser Valley school district photographed with Hells Angels
Next story
Myles Gray was likely suffering manic episode when police beat him, sister tells B.C. inquest

Just Posted

Lakes District Inclusive Job Fair will be held at the Vanderhoof Arena on April 18. (Black Press file photo)
Lakes District jobs fair to be held at Vanderhoof Arena April 18

Coastal Mountain Hydro (CMH) announced its rebranding on Thursday, April 13, 2023. It’s inspired by Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork. (Photo courtesy of Coastal Mountain Hydro)
Coast Mountain Hydro unveils new brand identity reflecting Tahltan Territory connection

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

The Blackwater gold deposit is located about 100 kilometres south of Vanderhoof and about 100 kilometres west of Quesnel. (Photo courtesy Artemis)
Artemis Gold orders $134M mining equipment for Blackwater Mine south of Vanderhoof