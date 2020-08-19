Largest free-span temporary bridge in the world built across Stuart River

Nak’azdli Development Corp. partnered with Surespan Construction Ltd. to install the 770-foot single-span temporary bridge above the Stuart River. (CGL photo)

Recently, Coastal GasLink partnered with Nak’azdli Whut’en to open the largest free-span temporary bridge in the world, across Stuart River in northeast B.C.

As per an Aug. 11 release, the temporary bridge will help Coastal GasLink workers access remote sections of the 670-km project.

The bridge was given a thumbs up after Nak’azdli Whu’en’s Natural Resource Department along with Chief and Council were assured it could be done safely, and with minimal disturbance to the river, salmon and fish habitat, stated the release.

Chief Alexander McKinnon, Chief of Nak’azdli Whut’en said,”I want our members to have clean drinking water, to be able to harvest salmon. The best way to do it, I believe, is to be at the table with large industry folk that will listen to our concerns and take our concerns into consideration so we can help protect the wildlife.”

Geroges Guerette, Project Manager for SA Energy Group, CGL’s prime contractor leading construction in two sections of the pipeline said.”Through almost a year of consultation on drawings and designs, we ended up at an almost 800-foot structure to minimize our impact on the river and on the fish, and to support Nak’azdli Whut’en and rest of the First Nations south of Stuart Lake.”

Instead of placing multiple pillars in the water, the bridge is a free-span arch, stated the release.

Nak’azdli Whut’en partnered with businesses and members, and bridge installation specialists at Surespan Construction Ltd. to build the 770-foot single-span temporary bridge over Stuart River.

Meanwhile, Coastal GasLink will also be supporting the development of a fish hatchery project with Nak’azdli Whut’en to help increase salmon in the rivers which is a critical resource to the local residents.

The bridge is not publicly accessible and was completed prior to the salmon spawning season and will be removed and the land reclaimed after CGL construction is complete.

