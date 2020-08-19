Nak’azdli Development Corp. partnered with Surespan Construction Ltd. to install the 770-foot single-span temporary bridge above the Stuart River. (CGL photo)

Largest free-span temporary bridge in the world built across Stuart River

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Recently, Coastal GasLink partnered with Nak’azdli Whut’en to open the largest free-span temporary bridge in the world, across Stuart River in northeast B.C.

As per an Aug. 11 release, the temporary bridge will help Coastal GasLink workers access remote sections of the 670-km project.

The bridge was given a thumbs up after Nak’azdli Whu’en’s Natural Resource Department along with Chief and Council were assured it could be done safely, and with minimal disturbance to the river, salmon and fish habitat, stated the release.

Chief Alexander McKinnon, Chief of Nak’azdli Whut’en said,”I want our members to have clean drinking water, to be able to harvest salmon. The best way to do it, I believe, is to be at the table with large industry folk that will listen to our concerns and take our concerns into consideration so we can help protect the wildlife.”

Geroges Guerette, Project Manager for SA Energy Group, CGL’s prime contractor leading construction in two sections of the pipeline said.”Through almost a year of consultation on drawings and designs, we ended up at an almost 800-foot structure to minimize our impact on the river and on the fish, and to support Nak’azdli Whut’en and rest of the First Nations south of Stuart Lake.”

Instead of placing multiple pillars in the water, the bridge is a free-span arch, stated the release.

Nak’azdli Whut’en partnered with businesses and members, and bridge installation specialists at Surespan Construction Ltd. to build the 770-foot single-span temporary bridge over Stuart River.

Meanwhile, Coastal GasLink will also be supporting the development of a fish hatchery project with Nak’azdli Whut’en to help increase salmon in the rivers which is a critical resource to the local residents.

The bridge is not publicly accessible and was completed prior to the salmon spawning season and will be removed and the land reclaimed after CGL construction is complete.

READ MORE: B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coastal GasLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms
Next story
UPDATE: One home lost as Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size

Just Posted

Telkwa Rangers wildfire unit deployed to 1,400-hectare blaze near Penticton

Terrace Firebirds also being sent to fight fire in the southeast

Largest free-span temporary bridge in the world built across Stuart River

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Morice Forest Service Road arson suspects identified

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

Former Nisga’a Nation leader passes away

Joseph Gosnell was instrumental in negotiating landmark 2000 self-governing treaty

Fort St. James by-election to be held in September; Nominations open

Cast your vote to choose the next mayor.

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

Most Read