Greyhound’s last passenger bus rolls out of Terrace on schedule at 12:01 p.m. Friday with one passenger. Greyhound Canada was approved by the Passenger Transportation Board to cancel service to seven B.C. routes citing low ridership and a financial loss of $70 million over the past six years. Freight service will continue at Greyhound’s new Terrace location at 5131 Keith Avenue beginning June 4.

