Latest snow on B.C. south coast slams morning commute, brings delays, cancellations

Several morning flights out of Vancouver cancelled, people advised to check with their airlines

A woman walks past Douglas Coupland’s Digital Orca statue as light snow falls in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Environment Canada has expanded a snowfall warning to cover most of Greater Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada has expanded a snowfall warning to cover most of Greater Vancouver before conditions are expected to ease later in the day, but the unexpectedly intense storm quickly caused problems across the south coast.

The weather office had previously issued a warning for higher elevations of North and West Vancouver but expanded it soon after the heavy, wet snow began to pile up on roads throughout the region.

Models show most of the Lower Mainland, Victoria and east coast of Vancouver Island can expect five to 10 centimetres, while 10 centimetres or more is likely around Squamish, Gibsons and Port Moody.

BC Transit halted all service in the Victoria Regional system and across the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island due to the icy roads, but was aiming to get buses back on the streets as soon as conditions improved.

The North and West Vancouver school districts called a snow day for all public schools while Simon Fraser University cancelled morning classes at all its campuses and a statement from Vancouver International Airport says visibility and de-icing of aircraft have been affected by the unexpectedly heavy snowfall.

Several morning flights out of Vancouver had been cancelled before 7 a.m. and the statement says passengers are “strongly” advised to check with their airline or the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

