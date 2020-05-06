Canadian Armed Forces members (clockwise from top left) Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins and Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke are shown in a Department of National Defence handout photos. All were aboard a Cyclone helicopter which crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence MANDATORY CREDIT

LIVE: Six CAF members killed in helicopter crash to be honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29

The Canadian military is holding a special ramp ceremony Wednesday at CFB Trenton in Ontario to repatriate the remains of a service member and honour all six who died in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.

The Cyclone helicopter carrying six Armed Forces members crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29. Defence officials have said it was returning to HMCS Fredericton at the end of a NATO training mission.

The remains of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough have been recovered and one other person’s have been found but not identified. The five not yet found or identified are presumed dead.

The other five who died are Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald of New Glasgow, N.S.; Capt. Kevin Hagen of Nanaimo, B.C.; Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin of Trois-Rivieres, Que.; and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins of Guelph, Ont.

The ceremony was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. PT. This ceremony will be smaller than normal due to COVID-19 precautions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and families of the deceased are scheduled to attend.

More to come.

Military

