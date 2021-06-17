Local youth vaccination clinics underway

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James youth will be able to receive their first vaccination against COVID-19.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available Thursday, June 17 for individuals 12 to 17 years of age at clinics being held at the Fort St. James Health Centre, Fraser Lake Community Health Centre, and Nechako Senior Citizens Friendship Club in Vanderhoof.

Youth clinics in Fort St. James will continue until Saturday, June 19, with a second clinic running in Vanderhoof on Friday, June 25.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) noted while there have been a small number of reports of pericarditis or myocarditis following vaccination with a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, the rates are not higher than what would be expected due to other causes.

After the second dose, inflammation of the heart, mainly in male adolescents and young adults, has been reported in the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom.

“The benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks, and public health recommends that young people continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” BCCDC said.

As of Tuesday, June 16, at least 51 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older in Vanderhoof has received their first of two vaccine doses. Immunization rates are higher in Fraser Lake at 58 per cent and Fort St. James at 64 per cent.

Mass clinics for adults 18 plus will be available in all three communities, said Northern Health.

The Moderna vaccine will be available for adults at the Fort St. James Community Hall on June 21, 22, 25, 26 and 28, and at the Fraser Lake Arena/Complex from July 5 to July 9.

Adult mass clinics will be available regularly throughout June and July in Vanderhoof at the Nechako Senior Citizens Friendship Club.

