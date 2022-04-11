Canadians aged 65+ are experiencing higher levels of depression and loneliness since the pandemic began, according to a Simon Fraser University study. (Credit: Pixabay)

Canadians aged 65+ are experiencing higher levels of depression and loneliness since the pandemic began, according to a Simon Fraser University study. (Credit: Pixabay)

Loneliness, depression on the rise among older adults amid pandemic: B.C. study

Women aged 65 to 74 reported 67 per cent increase in loneliness, according to study

Canadians aged 65 and up are experiencing escalating levels of loneliness and depression as a result of increased isolation during the pandemic, a new B.C. study has found.

Drawing data from a long-term study of 50,000 Canadians, researchers at Simon Fraser University determined the digital divide has put older adults at particular risk of lost connection in recent years.

Women aged 65 to 74 are the most severely affected. Those survey respondents reported a 67 per cent increase in loneliness and a 4 per cent increase in depression, from 19 per cent pre-pandemic to 23 per cent in 2020.

Men in the same age category reported an overall 45 per cent increase in loneliness and 2 per cent increase in depression, from 12 to 14 per cent during the same time period.

Increases were also felt among men and women aged 75 to 84, although to a lesser degree. Together, they reported a 37 per cent increase in loneliness and a 33 per cent increase in depression.

READ ALSO: B.C. Seniors Advocate issues snapshot on the well-being of seniors

At particular risk in both age categories were those living alone, in lower-income situations, or in rural or remote areas, those living with dementia, and Indigenous, ethnic minority and LGBTQ2S individuals.

SFU researchers Laura Kadowaki and Andrew Wister said part of the cure to the issue is increasing digital literacy and online activities for older adults.

“Participation in virtual group fitness classes can help reduce social isolation and help keep older adults healthy. Ensuring all Canadians have access to low-cost home internet and free internet in public spaces should be a priority,” Wister said.

Social activities and befriending programs should also be more widely available by phone, the researchers said, noting that there is an opportunity there for youth and older adults to connect.

Finally, they pointed to increasing staff levels and quality of life in long-term care homes as a priority for governments at all levels.

Long-term funding and a coordinated response are musts, they said.

READ ALSO: Dementia intensifies loneliness and loss for seniors in pandemic, says caregiver

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCanadaCoronavirusmental healthresearchSFU

Previous story
Family of woman found dead in Port Alberni ‘call her home’ with Indigenous ceremony
Next story
California utility agrees to pay $55 million for pair of massive wildfires

Just Posted

Cow Moose Sign Project founder Dan Simmons is still pressing the provincial government to stop the cow moose hunt. Currently the government issues about 400 LEH tags for cow moose in B.C. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow Moose Sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose population

Kitkatla’s Jacob Thom (#9, white) is double-teamed by Metlakatla’s Brad Martinez (left) and Jason Enright on his way to 29 points in the All Native Basketball Tournament Seniors Division final and tournament MVP title. (Thom Barker photo)
Kitkatla wins third All Native Basketball Tournament seniors title in four years

Truckers against Trafficking corporate partner Day & Ross has terminals across Canada including in Kelowna, Kamloops, Surrey, Richmond, Nanaimo and Victoria. (Day & Ross/Facebook)
‘Eyes on the road’: Canadian truckers fight human trafficking along highways

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in Ottawa. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)
Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre makes campaign stop in Prince George