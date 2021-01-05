The Prince George Airport will not have Flair flights departing or arriving until March 1. (File Photo)

Low cost airline suspending flights to and from Prince George

The Prince George airport cited new international travel rules as the reason for the change

When browsing Flair Airline’s website, a flashy image advertising a Vancouver to Prince George flight for $49.

Those flights won’t be bookable until March, as Flair has shut down flights out of Prince George’s airport until March.

A tweet from the airport said the low-cost airline was suspending flights due to new travel regulations, but will be booking flights for later in the year.

READ MORE: Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

New Canadian travel regulations include requiring travellers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight back from another country.

Flair runs flights from Prince George to Edmonton and Vancouver and back. Flair also lists Kelowna as a destination, but does not run flights inbetween Prince George and Kelowna.

Airlines

Low cost airline suspending flights to and from Prince George

The Prince George airport cited new international travel rules as the reason for the change
