The out-of-control Stein Mountain wildfire is listed at 1,811 hectares as of Aug. 23, 2023 and was first discovered on July 12. Lytton First Nation issued several evacuation orders Aug. 22. (BC Wildfire Service)

The out-of-control Stein Mountain wildfire is listed at 1,811 hectares as of Aug. 23, 2023 and was first discovered on July 12. Lytton First Nation issued several evacuation orders Aug. 22. (BC Wildfire Service)

Lytton First Nation evacuation order expanded for Stein Mountain wildfire

2nd order issued; evacuation route is north to Lillooet on the Westside/North Spencer Road

An evacuation order for Lytton First Nation was expanded Tuesday evening (Aug. 22) due to the Stein Mountain wildfire.

The out-of-control Stein Mountain wildfire is listed at 1,811 hectares and was first discovered on July 12. It’s burning about 12 kilometres northwest of Lytton.

In a tweet, BC Wildfire Service said the fire was seeing increased activity Tuesday with “with strong southerly winds pushing the fire up the Fraser Canyon, roughly four kilometres north.” It added that structure protection personnel were actively engaged in structure defense, with 18 wildfire service personnel and one water tender on site throughout the night.

The evacuation route is north to Lillooet on the Westside/North Spencer Road, with the muster area at the Lillooet Friendship Centre. Lytton First Nation emergency services support contact is Bobbi McKay, who can be reached at 778-254-9754.

Around 7:45 p.m., Lytton First Nation issued an evacuation order for the following reserves:

• Seah IR 5

• Lytton IR5A

• Nesikep IR6

• Nesikep IR6A

About 10 minutes later, the evacuation order was expanded to include:

• Lytton IR 4A

• Lytton IR 4B

• Lytton IR 4C

• Lytton IR 4D

• Lytton IR 4E

• Lytton IR 4F

• Lytton 33

• Nicklepalm IR 4

This follows previous evacuation orders for two properties in Electoral Area “I” or Blue Sky Country and reserves at Yawaucht 11, Tsaukan 12, Cameron Bar 13 and Lytton 13A issued on Aug. 4 and

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsFire evacuationLytton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Children flee in time as B.C. wildfire destroys summer camp on Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit

Participants of the Intro to Cricket event gather on Aug. 6, during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival, taking part in a community effort to learn and promote the basics of cricket in the region. (Contributed photo)
Terrace celebrates cricket with inaugural event at 2023 Riverboat Days festival

2 Evacuation Orders and an Alert have been issued for areas affected by Tatuk Lake and Big Creek Wildfires in northwest B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Evacuation Orders issued for areas affected by Tatuk Lake and Big Creek Wildfires