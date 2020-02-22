Your weather forecast for the week. (Pixabay)

Mainly sunny Saturday, but cloudy weather in the forecast

Environment Canada weather report for the week of Feb. 24

Mainly sunny in Vanderhoof this Saturday, with wind becoming southwest at 20 kms per hour by the afterrnoon, reports Environment Canada.

With wind chill, temperatures today will fall to – 5 C, with a high of 2 C. However, by the evening, skies will start to get partly cloudy with a low of – 6 C.

Below is the weather forecast for the week, as reported by Environment Canada at 11 am on Saturday, 22. For weather updates, visit weather.gc.ca.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Cloudy day, with periods of snow beginning early in the morning. Weather agency reports there will be approximately two to four centimeters of snow. Winds will be up to 15 kms per hour. With wind chill, weather will drop to – 7 C in the morning.

Flurries will continue into the night, with a low of – 6 C.

Monday, Feb. 24

Skies will clear out by the morning and it will be sunny with a high of – 2 C.

At night, there is a 70 percent chance of snow with a low of – 10 C.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Cloudy weather continues, with a 70 percent chance of snow and a high of 2 C.

At night, there will be cloudy periods with a low of – 4 C.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 4 C in the morning.

At night, there will be cloudy periods with a low of – 3 C.

Thursday, Feb. 27

A high of 5 C in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds.

At night, there will be cloudy periods with a low of – 2 C.

Friday, Feb. 28

There is a high of 6 C with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart
Next story
Feds should have extended EI, says displaced forestry worker

Just Posted

Feds should have extended EI, says displaced forestry worker

Only 11 workers in the district have been placed into other jobs via forestry placement office.

Mainly sunny Saturday, but cloudy weather in the forecast

Environment Canada weather report for the week of Feb. 24

CGL must revise impact assessment on Unist’ot’en Healing Center

Environmental Assessment Office not satisfied with report’s shortcomings

Man, 40, killed in hit and run in Fort St. James

One person is dead in a hit and run case that is… Continue reading

MLA says government support for forest industry is lacking

Budget also affects natural gas consumers in the region

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of turning newspapers into digital archives

Kelowna Capital News donated materials dating from 1980 to 2000

Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart

Courtenay couple share personal stories to bring awareness to heart month

‘Nothing surprises us anymore:’ U.S. border officials find brain in package

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the brain packed in a glass mason jar in a Canada Post shipment

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Eyes on police after Trudeau orders blockades torn down, injunctions enforced

The RCMP in B.C. have sent a letter to the traditional leaders of the Wet’suwet’en Nation

B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

While suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Most Read