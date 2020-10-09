Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases

There are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province

A total of 119 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C. ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement Friday (Oct. 9) that there are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province. Sixty-eight are in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

A further 3,180 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposure to known cases.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the total to 245 fatalities in B.C.

Henry reiterated the need for British Columbians to make appropriate decisions this long weekend, including physical distancing and practising good hygeine.

“The care we show each other today will help protect all of us tomorrow, so let’s make this Thanksgiving about safe connections and safe celebrations,” a statement reads.

“We offer our thanks and gratitude to everyone throughout the province and in particular, our front-line essential workers, for doing so much to keep our communities safe and strong.”

