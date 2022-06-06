Carol Todd and daughter Amanda. (Black Press Media file photo)

Carol Todd and daughter Amanda. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man accused in Amanda Todd case in B.C. court today

Charges against Aydin Coban include child pornography and extortion

The Dutch man accused of tormenting teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life is in court today in B.C.

Aydin Coban is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, on charges of extortion, criminal harassment, possession of child pornography, and communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence.

READ ALSO: Amanda Todd’s name can be published during court case

B.C. Crown laid charges against Coban in April of 2014.

He was extradited to Canada from the Netherlands, and first appeared in court on Dec. 8, 2020. He had been scheduled to appear in New Westminster Supreme Court in January of 2021, but cases were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd took her own life in 2012, at the age of 15. Her death highlighted the menace of online bullying, as she posted a YouTube video in which she told her story on handwritten placards, describing how she was lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam. The picture ended up on a Facebook page, and she was repeatedly bullied, despite changing schools. Todd took her own life weeks after posting the video. The video has been viewed millions of times.

Her mother, Carol Todd, successfully petitioned the courts to lift an automatic ban on publishing the names of victims of child pornography ahead of the trial. Carol said her daughter’s name and story are important to the conversation about cyberbullying, and helping other victims.

Amanda Todd lived in Port Coquitlam at the time of her death, and used to attend school in Maple Ridge.

Coban’s trial is scheduled to run for 35 days. Earlier this year, Coban’s lawyer said his client denies the allegations against him.

READ ALSO: Teen’s video tells story of cyberbullying before suicide

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and CourtsMaple RidgePitt Meadows

 

Amanda Todd in the video where she detailed her abuse. (Contributed)

Amanda Todd in the video where she detailed her abuse. (Contributed)

Previous story
UPDATE: “Safety concern” leads to police presence outside Fort St. James school
Next story
LGBTQ2+ community of 1 million in Canada continue to face serious obstacles

Just Posted

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents

Chad Day (left), president of the Tahltan Central Government visits a mining project in Northwest B.C. (File photo)
B.C., Tahltan sign historic agreement on gold and silver mine

Bulkley River (left) and the Telkwa River (right) meet in Telkwa, increasing the river flow. High water advisories have been issued for the weekend (June 3-5) warning people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)
Evacuations, local state of emergency in northwest B.C., as flood risk rises

Baby moose Cosmos is in the shelter’s care. (Photo: Northern Lights Wildlife Society).
Smithers wildlife shelter struggles amid gas price spike