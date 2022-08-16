Man accused of killing Nanaimo teen pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

Sentencing date for Steven Michael Bacon expected to be set Aug. 29 in B.C. Supreme Court

Steven Bacon pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in the death of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017. (Photos submitted)

Steven Bacon pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in the death of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017. (Photos submitted)

The man charged in the death of a Nanaimo teenager pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Steven Michael Bacon, born in 1964, pleaded guilty yesterday, Aug. 15, in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo, in relation to the disappearance of Makayla Chang, 16, who was reported missing in March 2017. Nanaimo RCMP announced Bacon had been charged with first-degree murder in September 2020.

A sentencing date is expected to be established on Aug. 29.

A preliminary hearing, to determine whether there was sufficient evidence for trial, took place last November. Bacon had been incarcerated in a maximum-security prison in Ontario and was transferred to Nanaimo for the hearing.

Chang was last seen March 19, 2017, with Nanaimo RCMP subsequently issuing a missing person’s press release. Her body was found in May of that year.

The plea was entered before Justice Robin Baird, with Nick Barber representing Crown counsel and Gilbert Labine serving as Bacon’s legal counsel.

RELATED: Accused in Chang murder being brought back to Nanaimo

RELATED: Man charged with first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP seek help finding 16-year-old girl


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtmurder

Comments are closed

Previous story
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck
Next story
Columbia River salmon are at the core of ancient religion

Just Posted

All Nations Gathering in Fort St James hopes to bring people together for fun and a celebration of culture. (Caledonia Courier file photo)
Celebration brings all people together

The walk finished with a healing circle behind the Gitlaxdax Nisga’a Terrace Society office Aug. 3. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Gitlaxdax Nisga’a Terrace Society starts outreach program for vulnerable members

Constable Mat Clarabut on his 2005 Harley Davidson Road King. He’s the first-ever RCMP motorcycle officer to be posted in Terrace to cover northwestern B.C. for the force’s highway patrol. (Staff photo)
‘Born to ride’: RCMP motorcycle officer sets up shop in Terrace

Bella Coola RCMP responded to a 52-year-old woman in cardiac distress on July 23 when no paramedics were available. RCMP then transported her body to the morgue in the back of a police vehicle. (Photo: Angie Mindus)
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck