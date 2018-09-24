A member of the Yukon RCMP emergency response team, left, and another officer talk after the arrest of Leon Nepper in Whitehorse on Sept. 13. Nepper is now charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault for allegedly mailing an exploding package to his brother. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

Leon Nepper, the man accused of mailing a bomb to his brother in British Columbia, has died, according to Yukon’s Coroner Service.

Nepper, 73, was found in “medical distress” at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sept. 23, the release says, and later died at the city’s hospital in the early afternoon.

An autopsy will be performed this week in Vancouver.

“Yukon Coroner’s Service, with assistance of RCMP, continue our investigation. No further information is available at this time,” the release says.

Last week, Nepper was charged with two additional counts in relation to allegedly sending an exploding package to his brother and sister-in-law in Port Alice, B.C. on Sept. 11.

Related: Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Related: Whitehorse man accused of mailing exploding package to his brother facing attempted murder charge

Roger received serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the explosion while his wife, Shirley Bowick, received minor burns.

Those new charges included one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Nepper, who was arrested in Whitehorse Sept. 13, was previously charged with one count each of sending an improvised explosive device to someone with the intent of causing bodily harm and unlawful possession of an explosive substance.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

With files from Jackie Hong

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Yukoner Leon Nepper, accused of mailing a bomb to his brother in Port Alice, B.C., was found “in medical distress” at Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday. He was transported to hospital and died at 1:25 p.m.

Previous story
Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder
Next story
Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

Just Posted

‘Summer from hell’: vandals rob community garden following devastating wildfire season

The community rallied to keep the Health Minds Community Garden open in Fort St. James

College of New Caledonia offers new automotive glass technician program

The program is offered mainly online, allowing more students to take part from across the north

Decision on Burns Lake’s workforce camp “pending very soon”: Coastal GasLink

Meetings to discuss new camp location postponed due to wildfire situation

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Dozens of homes were destroyed by the tornadoes

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

The federal appeals court halted the Trans Mountain expansion last month

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

Most Read