In this photo released Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2019, by the Utah County Jail, is Christopher W. Cleary. A man is under arrest in Utah after police say he posted on Facebook about “killing as many girls as I see” the same weekend that Women’s Marches were held around the country. (Utah County Jail via AP)

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

A man is under arrest in Utah after police say he posted on Facebook about “killing as many girls as I see” the same weekend that Women’s Marches were held around the country.

Jail documents filed by police in the city of Provo say 27-year-old Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to “make it right” with a mass shooting.

Cleary is from Denver and the documents say Colorado police contacted officers in Provo on Saturday.

He was arrested on suspicion of a felony threat of terrorism charge.

The documents say investigators were concerned because the marches were happening that day, though the posts did not mention them directly.

No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for him.

The Associated Press

