(Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Police in Greater Victoria say a man has been arrested in an apparent road rage incident that involved a baton.

On Monday at 1:20 p.m. police responded to a report of a man being attacked by another man wielding a baton on Creekview Lane near Latoria Road in Colwood, West Shore RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

WATCH: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

According to West Shore RCMP, the 54-year-old victim was driving south on Veterans Memorial Parkway and was being closely followed by a 67-year-old suspect in his vehicle. Police said the two drivers pulled over on Creekview Lane after “a brief encounter while driving.”

The suspect had a baton and allegedly started to swing it at the victim multiple times after which a physical fight broke out resulting in injuries to both men.

Police arrested the suspect for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. The investigation is still ongoing and police are considering charges related to the driving offences as well.

“A bystander called the police immediately and began shouting at the suspect to stop the fight,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP. “We want to thank the brave bystander who even went a step further and offered the victim shelter in their own vehicle.”

Police say the bystander’s actions and shouting at the suspect played a role in stopping the fight.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP says woman has come forward for brandishing machete in Langford parking dispute

Police are reminding the public to stay inside their vehicle and not engage should they be part of a a road rage incident. West Shore RCMP advises that the best thing to do is find a safe, public place to pull over and call police. If pulling over isn’t an option, police recommend driving to the nearest police station for help.

“We take these investigations seriously,” said Saggar.

“In April 2019, the West Shore RCMP investigated another incident of road rage where the suspect wielded a machete after a parking dispute at Costco. The investigation led to the suspect, 29-year-old Neila Klein, being arrested and convicted of assault.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Just Posted

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Two weeks remaining for Black Press’ Career Fair

Below are brief description about the employers who will be present at the Fair to be held in Prince George on Oct. 10

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

First debate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates revolves around their climate policy

The All Candidates Debate was held in Fort. St James on Sept. 26

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Most Read