Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)

Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)

Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gatherings cards, New Westminster police say

Man was wearing a ‘Flash’ mask

New Westminster police are looking for a man who allegedly stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword.

Police said the incident was reported to them on Feb. 2. They say the suspect allegedly place several Magic the Gathering card bundles into a large bag, and when an employee confronted him, he brandished a curved sword. The man then fled through a nearby exit.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 40 years of age, with a bandage on his left hand and carrying a big blue Costco brand cooler bag. He was wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with a hood, a dark t-shirt, grey pants, white runners with dark-coloured laces and a red and yellow face mask with the lightning logo of The Flash on it.

“If you believe you know who this suspect is, we encourage you to reach out to our investigators,” said Sgy. Sanjay Kumar. “We are reviewing security camera footage to try to identify the person responsible for the theft.”

Anyone has information is asked to call 604-525-5411.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Senators amend assisted dying bill to put 18-month time limit on mental illness exclusion

Just Posted

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s Ombudsperson investigated the District of Fort St. James on issues of transparency

“Partial compliance isn’t a complete answer,” stated the Ombudsperson’s annual report

Do you have a letter to the editor?
Coun. Dr. Paul Stent writes weekly letter to residents in Fort St. James

By Dr. Paul Stent, Fort St. James councillor Greetings to all the… Continue reading

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge left residents cut off from neighbouring communities. (Facebook photo)
Kispiox Bridge opens to light vehicle traffic but repair work is ongoing

First responders are on standby to provide aid to cut-off residents

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

Arctic air is forecast to envelop much of B.C. this week, says Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin expected to reach -30C overnight this week, special weather statement in effect

Nighttime temperatures in Vanderhoof will reach -27C Sunday night, Feb. 7 with a windchill of -39C

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)
Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gatherings cards, New Westminster police say

Man was wearing a ‘Flash’ mask

Health Minister Adrian Dix at a news conference in the rotunda at legislature in Victoria on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The head of a health authority in British Columbia has stepped down following allegations related to misspending on various items including $7 million for respirators that didn’t meet provincial standards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
CEO of B.C. health authority leaves organization after report into alleged misspending

Some of the respirators were deemed ‘counterfeit’

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Most Read