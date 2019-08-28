A photo taken on the morning of August 26, 2019 at the entrance road to Forest Crowne. (Carolyn Grant file)

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Police have identified a 38-year-old woman who was found unresponsive and later declared deceased east of Kimberley on Sunday evening.

Her identity is not being publicly disclosed out of respect to the family’s privacy, according to an RCMP press release.

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service have launched a homicide investigation, and are appealing for public assistance.

“Investigators are seeking public assistance and ask anyone that travelled on Forest Crowne Gate (between Kimberley and Marysville) between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sunday August 25, 2019, to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477,” said Sgt. Steve Rigby, Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

A 39-year-old man who was earlier taken into custody has been released after consultation with the B.C. Prosecution Service, according to police.

Southeast District Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from Cranbrook General Duty and General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification, Police Dog Services and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Unit (drone).

RCMP responded to a call late evening on Aug. 25th on Highway 95A east of Kimberley where they found an unresponsive woman. Emergency services personnel initiated life-saving procedures, however, she was declared deceased.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism
Next story
B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Just Posted

Canfor closing Houston mill for one week

And shifting to a four-day week this fall

Forestry discussion held in Fort St. James

John Rustad, Nechako Lakes MLA engaged interested residents and organizations in an open discussion around forestry

Teen sexually assaulted at Radley Beach

A sexual assault took place at Radley Beach in Burns Lake on… Continue reading

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

Pride crosswalk too expensive to install says municipal council

Mayor and council have asked staff to investigate whether a bench with a plaque supporting the LGBTQ+ community is feasible

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Most Read