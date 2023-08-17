Man charged in death of Kwikwetlem councillor found dead in Mission

David Hall, 57, has been charged with the murder of Stephanie Patterson

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. David Hall, 57, who was first reported missing with Patterson has now been charged with murder. (Anna Burns)

The 57-year-old man who was initially reported missing with Kwikwetlem First Nation Coun. Stephanie Patterson has now been charged in her murder.

Court Services Online shows David Hall has been charged with murder, with the offence happening on Aug. 11 in Mission.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the charges shortly after in a release.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said the Coquitlam RCMP’s investigation led to the arrest of Hall, and he was officially charged the evening of Aug. 16. He is charged with second-degree murder.

More to come.

CourtIHIT