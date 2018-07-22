Man dead, woman in critical condition after stabbing in Quesnel

A 32-year-old man turned himself in to local RCMP Saturday, where he remains in custody

A 48-year-old man is dead and a 52-year-old woman has serious injuries after Quesnel RCMP received a report that multiple individuals had been stabbed on Saturday (July 21) over the city’s annual Billy Barker Days festival weekend.

Police attended a residence on Hilborn Road off Highway 97 on Saturday afternoon, where they found the victims.

The woman was transported to hospital, and remains in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man later turned himself in to the Quesnel RCMP detachment. He was arrested and remains in custody.

The North District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate. Police can confirm that they are not looking for any other suspects and that the suspect and victims were known to each other.

No names have been released and police say no further information is available at this time.

READ MORE: Council calls for more police resources in Quesnel


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Recovery high schools could help teens before addiction takes hold: B.C. parents

Just Posted

College of New Caledonia announces early childhood educator training

Fort St. James student may benefit from the program expansion

Vulnerable B.C. communities receive funds for structural flood mitigation

Communities throughout British Columbia that have been partial to flood risks in… Continue reading

B.C. students to benefit from internship investment

As someone who has ample experience going through the often tedious process… Continue reading

BC Coroners Service urges public to drive with care

With summer officially here and upcoming road-trips with family or friends looking… Continue reading

Highlights and winners from the Binche Fishing Derby

The third annual event was a massive succes

BC Games: Day 2 comes to an end

Hundreds of medals have been handed out at the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Recovery high schools could help teens before addiction takes hold: B.C. parents

Schools could provide mental health supports and let parents discuss their children’s drug use openly

Haida Gwaii village faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Housing is tight and the village is pretty close to zero vacancy

Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

200 firefighters and 18 helicopters were working to increase the containment of the fires

Man dead, woman in critical condition after stabbing in Quesnel

A 32-year-old man turned himself in to local RCMP Saturday, where he remains in custody

B.C. VIEWS: Unions regain control of public construction

B.C.’s 40-year battle swings back to international big labour

B.C. mining company, involved in 2014 spill, ordered to pay lost wages

Mount Polley Mining Company must pay wages to 26 employees who were laid off without proper notice

Two significant wildfires burning in southeastern B.C.

More than 20 fires were burning in the Southeast Fire Centre as of Saturday afternoon

Volunteers provide the glue that keeps BC Games moving

The 2018 Cowichan Summer Games had more than 2,300 volunteers on hand across Vancouver Island

Most Read