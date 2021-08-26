Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Man facing charges after biting police dog during altercation on Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children

A 32-year-old man is facing possible charges after a Vancouver police dog was bitten while helping officers respond to a threatening situation on the Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children. It’s alleged the man threatened several people and kicked at a resident’s door.

When police arrived, the suspect fled before being tracked down at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and bit police service dog Mando, which was assisting in the arrest. With help from the injured dog, officers were able to gain control of the man and place him in handcuffs.

The suspect was bitten by the police dog and treated at hospital. Mando has minor injuries.

Because the man has not been formally charged, his identity has not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeVancouver

Previous story
Fall brings mixed bag of weather for Western Canada

Just Posted

Supsected counterfeit Canadian $50 bills are either taped together or glued in the security strip feature of the bill, said Fort St. James RCMP. (RCMP photo)
Fake $50 bills circulating in the Fort St. James area

A Smithers Art Gallery patron peruses an exhibition by Mark Thibeault. (Art Gallery photo)
Smithers Art Gallery to start paying artists exhibition fees in 2022

An aerial view of Canfor’s Plateau operation west of Vanderhoof. (Aman Parhar photo - Omineca Express)
Canfor to operate B.C. sawmills at 80 per cent of production capacity

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants