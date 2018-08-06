Vernon Search and Rescue assisted with the rescue of a man who fell in Fintry Falls and sustained minor injuries. (Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society/Facebook)

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

A stroke of luck is what search and rescue crews are calling it.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out Sunday afternoon to assist with the rescue of a man who fell at Fintry Falls.

“The subject was taking a picture with his cell phone at the top of the falls… when he dropped his phone,” the service said on Facebook.

“Reaching for it, he fell approximately 150 feet down the face of the falls and miraculously landed in the middle pool with very little injury.”

His friends and family called 911. North Westside Fire Department, Kelowna Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, and Vernon Search and Rescue all responded and worked together to extricate him from his precarious position.

READ MORE: Search and rescue seeks building funds

“Thankfully, he was rescued and will be able to spend the rest of the long weekend with his family and friends. VSAR would like to remind everyone to always play safe, and be very careful this long weekend and beyond.”

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

