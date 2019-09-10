Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

Dexter and Bridgenna Ferguson, with their son, Dexter Jr. The family of three from the Bahamas is getting help from a Kelowna man after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. (GoFundMe photo)

A Kelowna man is going above and beyond to help a Bahamian family whose lives were hit by the destructive Hurricane Dorian.

Mike Carter, whose GoFundMe for the family reached $4,000 as of Tuesday morning, is working to get his friends Dexter and Bridgenna Ferguson, as well as their son Dexter Jr., to Kelowna as the country begins reconstruction efforts.

READ MORE: Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Carter said on the funding page that the hurricane had ripped through Williams Town, where the Ferguson family lives.

“They, like so many others, have been left with only the clothes on their backs,” he wrote, calling the devastation “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”

READ MORE: Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

The funds raised will be used to pay for the Ferguson family to fly off the island and here to B.C., as well as accommodation and basic necessities.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.